Carthage displays over 95 luminaries to honor those impacted by cancer

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Carthage community honored individuals and families impacted by cancer.

The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, VFW Post 7227 Auxiliary and members of the community came together to display over 95 luminaries to represent those impacted by cancer.

The event “Let our Lights Shine” was held on October 23, 2020 in the Carthage Recreation Park.

Luminaries embodied messages such as “Keep Fighting” and “Never Give Up,” as well as directly honoring those whose lives were taken by the disease.





Additionally, Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce created a prerecorded service for the event. The service is featured below:

