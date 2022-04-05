CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Carthage Elks Lodge has made history.

On April 2, the Carthage Elks Lodge #1762 installed Carthage-native Tyler Clemons as its 2022-2023 Exalted Ruler. At 26-years-old, Clemons is officially the youngest Exalted Ruler in Carthage Lodge history.

According to the Carthage Elks, Clemons is in his sixth year as a member of the organization and has been active in leadership for years. Clemons serves as Chairman for Public Relations, Government Relations and Major Projects for the Lodge.

He was installed as Exalted Ruler by his father Clay Clemons, who is a past Exalted Ruler and served 20 years prior.

Clemons was also highlighted for his community service outside of the Elks Organization. This includes his volunteer work with the Carthage/ Wilna Fire District, committee member of the Jefferson County Republican Committee and service with various foundation and scholarship funds.

The Carthage Elks Lodge also installed several additional officers. This included Esteemed Leading Knight Andrew Smith, Esteemed Loyal Knight Jason Hancock, Esteemed Lecturing Knight Michael Rohr, Secretary Thomas Brotherton Sr., Five-Year Trustee Lee Davis, Inner Guard Aaron Fuller and Tiler Douglas Heukrath.

The Lodge will also install Brian Scott and Brendan Dooley as Treasurer and Chaplain at a later date.