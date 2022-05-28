CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — After raising money for local organizations through their Major Projects event, the Carthage Elks Lodge #1762 has donated $5,000 to the Disabled Persons Action Organization.

The event took place at the Elks Lodge in March and provided drinks, dinner, prizes and entertainment to those who bought tickets to attend. The purpose of the event was to benefit the DPAO, Jefferson Rehabilitation Center, and the Cerebral Palsy Association of the North Country.

According to the DPAO, the Elks Lodge has dedicated their time and efforts to providing funds for the Home Service Programs of the Cerebral Palsy Associations of New York State since 1964. The DPAO stated that the funds will be used to provide programs and services to the over 500 families they serve with developmental disabilities in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

More information about the DPAO and their services can be found on the organization’s website.