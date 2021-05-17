Carthage Elks Lodge to host 2021 Flag Day Parade

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual Flag Day Parade will be brought back to the streets of Carthage in 2021.

The Carthage Elks Lodge #1762 in partnership with the Watertown Elks Lodge #496 and Lowville Elks Lodge #1605 has confirmed that the annual Flag Day Parade will return to Carthage on June 12, 2021.

“Flag Day is especially symbolic and relevant to the Elks as our Order was instrumental in the process of its stature as a National Holiday. In 1907, the BPO Elks Grand Lodge designated June 14 as Flag Day,” stated the Carthage Elks Lodge.

The parade will be staged in West Carthage on North Jefferson Street. It will begin on Bridge Street and continue to the Village of Carthage, head down State Street, turn left onto North James Street and conclude at the Carthage Elks Lodge.

Additionally, all event patrons are asked to practice social distancing and adhere to all New York State COVID-19 outdoor event guidelines.

Carthage’s 2021 Flag Day Parade is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. on June 12.