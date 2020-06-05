Carthage Family Health Center receives new pediatric equipment after donation from Stewart’s Holiday Match Program

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Pediatric patients at Carthage Family Health Center now have a new vision spot screener thanks to a donation from the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program.

The Carthage Area Hospital Foundation received $3,500 from the program to assist with the purchase of a Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener that was matched with a donation from the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation.

The Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener will be used on all children three years and older at every well-child visit. The test looks for Amblyopia or lazy eye, a vision development disorder in which an eye fails to achieve normal visual acuity. It is especially helpful for diagnosing young pediatric patients, considering they may not be able to communicate signs or symptoms.

“We greatly appreciate all that the Stewart’s Holiday Match program provides to us and our local community. We were honored to be selected this year. Our new screener will be used on approximately 100-115 patients/month. All positive findings would result in a referral to an ophthalmologist for appropriate treatment,” said Taylour Scanlin, Foundation and Marketing Executive Director.

“The Stewart’s Holiday Match program has now allocated over $30 million since the program’s inception. We credit the success of this program to our customers for their generous contributions, our dedicated shop partners who worked diligently to collect the funds, and to our media partners who helped spread the word throughout our many regions. All Stewart’s Holiday Match funds are to be used for children under 18 years of age and in the and in the communities where the money was raised and where our shops are located,” Stewart’s Shops said in a letter to the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation.

You can learn more about Stewart’s Holiday Match Program on their website.

