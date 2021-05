CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Farmers market goers, mark your calendars!

The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market will officially kick off its 2021 season on May 28.

Carthage’s Farmers Market features local produce vendors and artisans selling handmade and home produced items.

The market runs seasonally, from the last Friday in May to the second Friday in October.

The Carthage Farmers Market is located on Riverside Drive in the Village of Carthage, New York.