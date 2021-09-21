Carthage football player Tyler Christman dies after injury, according to family

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Tyler Christman, a 14-year-old Carthage junior varsity football player, has died following a head injury during a game on Saturday in West Genesee.

Christman’s father, Jason Christman, posted a message on Facebook in memory of his son. “As your parents we are the most blessed people to have been front row to witness your fearless exploration of life,” Christman wrote.

“There are not too many people that can say they have lived like Tyler…. Get up, get outside, go fast, go hard, maybe find some mud or a freshly groomed snowmobile trail, catch some slobs aka big bass, be a good friend, a good teammate, student & smack talk like there is no tomorrow. LIVE LIFE AT 110% or FULL THROTTLE which ever is MORE,” Jason Christman said in the Facebook post.

Tyler Christman’s family has received an outpouring of support since the incident on Saturday. Students at local schools wore red, one of Carthage’s school colors, to honor the freshman.