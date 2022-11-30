CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The friends of the Carthage Free Library is holding its 2nd annual Holiday Silent Auction online to benefit Carthage Free Library.

The auction is the library’s largest annual fundraiser. It went live on Monday and will remain open until Saturday, December 10 at midnight. Organizers say all items won in the auction will be available in time for winners to give as gifts for the holidays.

Proceeds from the auction support the free public programs and operations of the Carthage Free library. The library hosts events throughout the year including book clubs, activity nights, story hours, computer classes, tai chi classes, crafts and a summer reading program.