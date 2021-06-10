Carthage, General Brown elementary school teachers in finals for National Teacher Hero award

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two North Country educators are in the finals for a national award recognizing heroism.

The Utica National 2021 Teacher Hero Award is in its final round, and Ayesha Hunt from the General Brown Central School District and Leslie Babcock from the Carthage Central School District are among 25 national finalists.

Ayesha Hunt is a fourth grade teacher at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School, located in Brownville, New York.

Additionally, Leslie Babcock teaches third grade at the Carthage Elementary School located in Carthage, New York.

Both Hunt and Babcock were nominated by friends, co-workers or students. To be eligible for the award, individuals must be a full- or part-time educator at an accredited public or private K-12 school in the United States.

Finalists for the 2021 award include teachers from ten different states and were chosen after “dozens” of applications were received.

The winner of the award will be chosen after a period of online voting closes. This period will end on June 18, 2021, at 5 p.m.

The teacher with the most online votes will receive $500. Second place will receive $300, and third place will receive $200.