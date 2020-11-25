Carthage High School, elementary school students test positive for coronavirus

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Carthage Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Carthage Central School District Jennifer Premo announced on Tuesday that a student at West Carthage Elementary School and a student at Carthage High School have both tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Superintendent Premo, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that at this time, no exposure to the virus was confirmed at either school building.

Additionally, the District is working with Public Health to perform contact tracing.

As of November 25, six cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Carthage Central School District. Three of these have impacted students and three have impacted staff or faculty.

