Carthage High School employee tests positive for coronavirus

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Carthage Central School District has announced a COVID-19 update impacting the district.
Carthage Central School District has announced that a high school employee has tested positive for the coronavirus. This update was reported on November 16, 2020 following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health Department.
According Carthage Superintendent Jennifer Premo, following contact tracing, it was determined that this individual was not exposed to the virus at school.
As of November 16, 2020, the Carthage Central School District has confirmed four positive cases of COVID-19. One has impacted a student, and three in staff or faculty members.
