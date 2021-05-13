Carthage High School seeking community donations to honor graduating seniors

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — To celebrate the class of 2021, Carthage High School is seeking community donations.

Advisors for the Senior Class of Carthage High School and a spring planning committee have scheduled a Senior Recognition Night, aiming to individually highlight each member of the senior class. To accomplish recognizing 195 students, the committee is asking for community donations.

The committee stated that its goal is to provide each senior a bag of “goodies.”

“This event will be a time where each and every senior of the Class of 2021 will be recognized for their accomplishments. I am writing today, asking for your help to accomplish this goal,” stated Senior Class Advisors. ” We are hopeful that area businesses will give generously so that we can provide a goody package to each of our 195 graduating students.”

Carthage Senior Class Advisors will be collecting items such as treats, coupons, small items with business logos, gift cards and any other items.

Additionally, the group will be accepting monetary donations to help purchase additional items.

All participating businesses and organizations will be recognized on the ceremonies donor list.

Those wishing to donate are asked to contact Carthage Senior Class Advisor Talitha Workman at 570-590-7128. Deadline for pick up or drop off is June 1 and the Class of 2021 Senior Recognition Night will be held on June 4, 2021.