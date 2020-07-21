Carthage Hospital nurses first to receive DAISY award

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two nurses from Carthage Area Hospital have received the DAISY award and recognized as “extraordinary nurses”.

Nancy Brown and Leah Hitchcock, both LPN’s in the Hospital’s Acute Inpatient Unit (AIU), received the first nomination of this newly-implemented award.

Nancy Brown, LPN has worked for Carthage Area Hospital for 29 years. She has worked in Ambulatory, ER, and currently in AIU. Both nurses received a daisy.

Leah Hitchcock, LPN has worked for Carthage Area Hospital for 28 years. She has worked in the ICU, the former Skilled Nursing Unit, and currently on AIU.

LPNs Nancy Brown and Leah Hitchcock receive DAISY award. (Photo: Carthage Area Hospital)

“The DAISY Award is an opportunity for our hard-working nurses to be publicly recognized. It’s an award solely reserved for nurses. The award is very timely as it is the ‘Year of the Nurse and the Midwife’ according to the World Health Organization,” said Susan Smith, RN, OB Nurses Manager and DAISY Coordinator.

The DAISY foundation was started in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family, who passed away due to autoimmune complications. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

The award will be given annually to chosen nominees, both in December and June.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.