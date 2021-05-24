Carthage, LaFargeville school districts to host COVID vaccination clinics Memorial Day weekend

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two school districts in Jefferson County are set to host vaccination clinics at the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Partnering with Jefferson County Public Health, LaFargeville Central School and Carthage High School will administer doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 12 years of age and older.

The clinic at LaFargeville Central School will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with second dose appointments scheduled at the same time on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Carthage High School’s clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 29. Second doses will be administered at the same time on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Appointment registration for both clinics can be completed on the Jefferson County Public Health Service website.

Those with transportation needs are asked to contact the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422.