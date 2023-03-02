CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Carthage community will again recognize Vietnam War Veterans.

The Carthage American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 confirmed that it will again honor Vietnam War Veterans Day at the end of March, according to a press release from the Legion.

Vietnam War Veterans Day is nationally observed on March 29. By Presidential Proclamation, The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration will continue through Veterans Day, November 11, 2025.

This honors Vietnam-era veterans who served between November 1, 1995, and May 15, 1975, regardless of their duty station.

This year, the two organizations are planning an official recognition ceremony at the St. James Catholic Church in Carthage on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. This will follow the regular Carthage American Legion Post brunch which begins at 9 a.m.

Individuals are encouraged to register a Vietnam-era Veteran. The Legion said all living, deceased, prisioner of war, missing in action and family members will be recognized.

Additionally, all are arr welcome to participate regardless of their county or state.

The official celebration will kick off the previous day on March 28 with a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Parade. The Legion said that specific details are pending Village approval.

Veterans and parade participants can be registered by calling 315-493-0257, emailing post789@carthageamericanlegion.org or calling 315-260-4516.

Watch coverage of last year’s Vietnam War Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony in Carthage here.