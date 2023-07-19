WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Carthage man was airlifted to University Hospital in Syracuse after a roll-over accident Tuesday, July 18 in the Town of Rutland.

New York State Police responded after 11 a.m. to a tractor-trailer roll-over crash on Odell Road near Knapp Road in the Town of Rutland. The tractor-trailer was operated by 70-year-old James Frizzell of Carthage.

According to state police, Frizzell was driving a liquid manure tanker when failed to maintain lane, exited the roadway, and overturned down an earth embankment subsequently striking a tree and utility pole.

The Rutland Fire Department had to extract Frizzell from the cab of his truck. He was airlifted by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police were assisted at the scene by NYS DEC, Rutland Fire Department, Rodman Fire Department, Town of Watertown Fire Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance, National Grid, and Groff’s Towing.