Carthage man arrested, accused of raping young girl

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Carthage man was arrested by state authorities on Tuesday after being accused of rape.

New York State Police have confirmed the arrest of Tyler A. Henson, 29, from Carthage, New York. According to Police, Henson is accused of having sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 17.

The incident reportingly occurred in the town of Pamelia.

Henson was arrested for three counts of the Criminal Sex Act in the third degree, a class “E” felony, and two counts of Rape in the third degree, a class “E” felony. He was arraigned in the City of Watertown Court and released on his own recognizance.