Carthage man arrested on felony charges for threatening police with claw hammers

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Carthage was arrested this weekend following a domestic dispute and threatening law enforcement.

According to New York State Police, troopers arrested Joshua D. Winkempleck, 35, from Carthage, New York on August 14. Wimkempleck is alleged to have been involved in a domestic dispute with a female and then threatened to hit several law enforcement officials with two claw hammers.

State Police arrested Wimkempleck on several charges. This included five counts of Menacing a Police Officer, a class “D” felony; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class “D” felony; Aggravated Family Offense, a class “E” felony; Menacing in the Second Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor; and Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Following his arrest, he was arraigned in the Town of Rutland Court. Wimkempleck was remanded to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building in lieu of a $10,000 cash bail.

New York State Police were assisted in this investigation by the Village of Carthage Police Department, Village of West Carthage Police Department, Carthage Area Rescue Squad and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.