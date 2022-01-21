CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested this week following a child abuse investigation in the North Country.

New York State Police confirmed that 38-year-old Michael J. Rosas, from Carthage, New York, was arrested on January 20, 2022, after he was found to have been involved in the sexual exploitation of a child.

Rosas was arrested on charges of Dissemination of an Unlawful Surveillance Image in the First Degree, a class “E” felony; Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree, a class “E” felony; Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class “E” felony; Forcible Touching, a class “A” misdemeanor; and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in the City of Watertown Court and remanded to the Jefferson County Jail on a $2,500 cash bail, $5,000 bond. Rosas is scheduled to appear in the City of Watertown Court on January 28, 2022, at 10 a.m.

New York State Police were assisted in the investigation by the FBI, Fort Drum Army CID, Jefferson County Child Advocacy Center and Child Protective Service and the Village of Carthage Police Department.