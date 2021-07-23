Carthage man charged during underage drinking crackdown

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On July 22 the New York State Police conducted an underage drinking initiative in Jefferson County.
As a result of the initiative, the following locations were checked:
- Carthage Market– 120 Riverside Dr, Carthage, NY 13619
- Kinney Drugs – 401 State St, Carthage, NY 13619
- Dollar General – 700 West End Ave, Carthage, NY 13619
- Circle K – 90 Bridge St, Carthage, NY 13619
- Price Chopper – 60 High St, West Carthage, NY 13619
- Stewart’s – 9 N Broad St, Carthage, NY 13619
- Twin Village’s Liquor Store– 93 Bridge St, Carthage, NY 13619
- Family Dollar – 21 N Broad St, West Carthage, NY 13619
- Walgreens – 1 N Broad St, Carthage, NY 13619
- Stewart’s – 32720 Rt 3, Great Bend, NY 13643
Johnson Market in Carthage was found not to be following the laws pertaining to underage drinking. As a result, Atticus L. Kioko of Carthage was charged with first degree Unlawfully Dealing with a Child and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21.