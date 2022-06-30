LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Carthage is facing felony charges after deputies investigated a fraud complaint in Lewis County.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the complaint was made in the town of Pinckney. Deputies reported that 36-year-old Ryan P. Clement from Carthage received payment to build a shed but failed to contruck the agreed-upon building.

Further investigation revealed that Clement received payment in the Town of West Turin for the same type of work and failed to construct the agreed-upon building. As a result, Clement was charged with Grand Larceny in the third degree and Scheme to Defraud in the first degree.

Clement was arraigned on the charges in Lewis County Court and remanded to Oswego County Jail where he is currently incarcerated.