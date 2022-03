LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Carthage man has been arrested on larceny charges.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Robert G. Campany pumped gasoline at the Slider’s Food Mart in Croghan but did not pay for it on three separate occasions. As a result, he was charged with three counts of Petit Larceny.

Campany was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of New Bremen Court at a later date.