Carthage Middle School moves to temporary remote learning following staff member testing positive for COVID-19

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Carthage Central School District is providing an update regarding the coronavirus in their District.

Carthage Superintendent Jennifer Premo announced on November 11 that a staff member at the District’s Middle School tested positive for the coronavirus.

As the District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health, Carthage Middle School will temporarily switch to remote instruction through Friday November 13, 2020.

Superintendent Premo stated that all students attending the middle school will be required to participate in remote learning and are being asked to remain home.

As of November 12, 2020, two positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the Carthage Central School District. One of these has been in a student, and the other in a staff member.

