Carthage organizations to provide free Thanksgiving dinners for local families

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two local organizations are partnering to give local residents more reasons to be thankful this year.

The Carthage Elks Lodge and Carthage Lions Club are set to provide free Thanksgiving feasts for local individuals and families.

The menu for each dinner will consist of holiday favorites, including turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, rolls and cranberry sauce.

These meals will be provided on a takeout basis on November 28. Meal pickup will begin at 11:30 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. at the Carthage Elks Lodge.

Group takeouts are also available for senior housing units in the immediate Carthage area. Group meal pickup will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Reservations for the feast much be made before November 19. Call 315-493-1762 or 315-519-1165 to make a reservation.