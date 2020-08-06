Carthage Rod and Gun Club raises $2.8K for VTC, winners announced

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Carthage Rod and Gun Club raised over $2,800 through their annual fundraiser.
The club hosted their 8th Annual Shootin’ Trap for Trips fundraiser for the Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. More than 50 individuals participated in this years event, and raised more than $2,800 to benefit transportation of clients in Lewis County.
Members of the Northern Tier Trap League represented the majority of the the participants. Though the event is open to the public, limited the advertising of the event was made to the public.
“We were really pleased with the turnout this year, especially considering what’s
going on in the world,” said VTC Foundation Director and Director of Communications Jeremiah Papineau. “We can’t give thanks enough to all the people who came out to shoot this year.”
Mr. Papineau credited the Carthage Rod and Gun Club, including club president Justin Bach, trap team captain Alan Arndt, shoot organizer Scott Covey and kitchen manager Valda Arndt. He further credited the support of several volunteers.
Top Gun of this year’s 50 Bird Shoot was Scott Covey with a score of 50. Other winners of the shoot were:
- Sub-Junior: George Gerow (44)
- Junior: James Irvine (48)
- Veteran: Don Bonham (47)
- Senior: Veteran Dave VanCour (43)
- Ladies: Deanna Morse (43)
- D: Lou Castor (44)
- C: Wayne Reed (47)
- B: Nate Arndt (48)
- A: Don Farrell (50)
- AA: Ryan Sequin (50)
