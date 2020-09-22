Carthage Savings and Loans provides funding for new roof at Thousand Island Habitat for Humanity

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc., has a new roof resulting from the help of Carthage Savings and Loan.
The local Habitat for Humanity previously requested support from the North Country for a roof replacement. According to “Habitat,” the roof had severe damage and was leaking water.
Carthage Savings and Loan provided a generous matching donation of $4,348.94 which helped to replace the damaged roof.
“Carthage Savings and Loan stepped up to help Habitat engage the community and offered a matching donation! Thanks to the generosity of Carthage Savings and Loan, the community, and Sands Brothers Roofing, Habitat for Humanity has a new roof.”Thousand Islands Habitat for Humanity Inc.
According to Habitat, the building is now open to the community and facility tours are welcomed Wednesday through Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
