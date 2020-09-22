Carthage Savings and Loans provides funding for new roof at Thousand Island Habitat for Humanity

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc., has a new roof resulting from the help of Carthage Savings and Loan.

The local Habitat for Humanity previously requested support from the North Country for a roof replacement. According to “Habitat,” the roof had severe damage and was leaking water.

Carthage Savings and Loan provided a generous matching donation of $4,348.94 which helped to replace the damaged roof.

“Carthage Savings and Loan stepped up to help Habitat engage the community and offered a matching donation! Thanks to the generosity of Carthage Savings and Loan, the community, and Sands Brothers Roofing, Habitat for Humanity has a new roof.” Thousand Islands Habitat for Humanity Inc.

According to Habitat, the building is now open to the community and facility tours are welcomed Wednesday through Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

