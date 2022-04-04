CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Association President and CEO of Carthage Savings and Loan Thomas Piché is stepping down as President after serving in the position for 25 years.

This was announced by the association in a press release on April 4. The release stated that Piché will retire from the position at the end of the year and that Dale Clock will be taking his place.

Once he takes over, Klock will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the company. However, Piché will remain CEO of the company and will continue generating strategic initiatives while assisting management in the transition.

Board Chairman of the company Thomas Sauter said they are thankful for Piché’s contributions to the position over the years and are looking forward to seeing what Klock has to offer in the role.

“We thank Me. Piché for guiding our Association through some challenging times, while leading the Association’s continued growth,” Sauter said in a press release. “During Piché’s Presidency, the Association’s assets nearly tripled and the Association established full-service branches in Watertown and Croghan and a loan production office in Clayton. As a 20-year-old employee of the Association, we are confident Mr. Klock will continue to move the Association forward.”

The press release also stated that Lori Snyder has been promoted to Vice President of Lending and Jenna Ebbrecht has been named Treasurer. Additionally, Wendy McLane has been appointed Assistant Vice President in charge of Retail Banking and JAsmine Coffman has been named Team Leader of the mortgage processing department.

Carthage Savings was originally founded in 1888 and since that has gained approximately $300 million in assets according to the company. The business serves Jefferson. Lewis, and southern St. Lawrence counties. More information can be found on the company’s website.