Carthage Savings donating $10,000 to North Country food banks

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Carthage Savings announced today that it will contribute a total of $10,000 to several local community food banks.

The demand for food assistance is rising, just as the food banks are being struck by shortages.

Close to 10 million Americans reported losing their jobs in the second half of March. Some individuals may have little or no resources against the sudden loss of income.

Food Banks are serving more and more people every day. Restaurants have closed across the country. Grocery stores, which typically share unsold inventory that is approaching its best-by date, have less to donate because worried customers have been making unusually large bulk purchases. The result is that food banks have to buy much of what they used to receive for free.

“We want to help” said Thomas Piché, President and CEO of Carthage Savings. “Our Board Chairman, Mark Buckingham, actually came up with the idea. We have been completely absorbed with the SBA Paycheck Protection loans and helping our customers with financial challenge they are facing due to a loss of income. I was pleased that someone could look up and see another picture, another need.”

Mr. Piché also stated “Our communities are our greatest asset. We have branches in every corner of the North Country. This is where we live, work and play. We need to help each other meet the needs of those struggling during this pandemic. We are all in this together.”

Money will be distributed to the following organizations:

VEM Food Pantry, Carthage

St. James Food Pantry, Carthage

Watertown Urban Mission

Croghan Food Pantry

Lowville Food Pantry

St. Mary’s Food Pantry, Clayton

