Carthage School District accepting bids for refuse, snow removal

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Carthage Board of Education is now accepting sealed bids on refuse removal and snow removal.

Refuse removal bids will be received until 9 a.m. on August 10, 2021 at Carthage Central School District Office in Great Bend and at that time bids will be publicly opened.

The snowplowing and removal bids will be received until 1 p.m. on September 7, 2021 at the Carthage Central School District Office at Great Bend Elementary School, and as with the refuse removal, at that time all bids will then be publicly opened.

For more information, or for the documents to the bids, visit Carthage Central School District’s website.