Carthage teen arrested for falsely reporting burglary in Jefferson County

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — State authorities have arrested a local teen after she falsely reported a home invasion.

On September 10, New York State Police arrested Maria R. Barnes, age 19 from West Carthage, New York. According to Police, this stemmed from a reported burglary and home invasion that took place at her residence on September 2 in the village of West Carthage.

Specifically, Barnes reported that three known individuals force their way into her apartment, assaulted her and fled the scene. Following a State Police investigation, all the alleged suspects were located and interviewed.

Police confirmed that the suspects were in Saratoga, New York when the alleged incident took place. Further stating that Barnes fabricated the story.

After the conclusion of this investigaton, Barnes was arrested for one county of Falsely Reporting and Incident, an A misdemeanor, and one county of False Written Statement, an A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Champion court on September 23.