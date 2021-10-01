Carthage Veteran Suicide Awareness Walk set for October 16

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A walk aiming to bring awareness recent incidents has been scheduled in the North Country.

The VFW Auxiliary Post 7227, the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce and HUMANA will host a Veteran Suicide Awareness Walk on Saturday, October 16. This will begin at Turning Point Park.

According to the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, registration is $1 per participant. The Walk will begin at 9 a.m. with registration opening at 8:30 a.m.

The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is also hosting additional events this month. A full listing can be found on the Chamber’s website.