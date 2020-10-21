Carthage woman arrested for selling alcohol to underage persons at local market

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Carthage woman has been arrested following an Underage Drinking Initiative in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative on October 20, which resulted in the arrest of Madonna Renggli.

According to NYSP, Renggli’s arrested followed when Carthage Market was found not to be in compliance with the law stating that alcohol cannot be sold to persons under the age of 21.

Renggli, from Carthage, NY was charged with the Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree and Prohibitive Sale of Alcohol to a person under 21-years old.

Additionally, the following locations were checked during the Underage Drinking Initiative:

Kinney Pharmacy, 401 State St, Carthage NY 13619

Johnson’s Gas Station, 16 Bridge St, Carthage, NY 13619

Twin Village Liquors, 93 Bridge St, Carthage, NY 13619

Walgreen’s, 1 N. Broad St, Carthage, NY 13619

Stewart’s Shop, 13 N. Broad St, Carthage, NY 13619

Price Chopper, 60 High St, W. Carthage, NY 13619

Circle K, 90 Bridge St Carthage 13619

A-Plus Sunoco Gas Station, 7509 S. State St, Lowville, NY 13667

Stewart’s Shop, 7491 S. State St, Lowville, NY 13667

7- Eleven Gas Station, 7393 Utica Blvd, Lowville, NY 13667

Top’s Grocery Store, 7301 S. State St, Lowville, NY 13667

Fastrac Gas Station, 5610 Shady Ave, Lowville, NY 13667

Renggli was issued and appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Carthage Village Court on November 9.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.