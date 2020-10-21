Carthage woman arrested for selling alcohol to underage persons at local market

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Carthage woman has been arrested following an Underage Drinking Initiative in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.
New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative on October 20, which resulted in the arrest of Madonna Renggli.
According to NYSP, Renggli’s arrested followed when Carthage Market was found not to be in compliance with the law stating that alcohol cannot be sold to persons under the age of 21.
Renggli, from Carthage, NY was charged with the Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree and Prohibitive Sale of Alcohol to a person under 21-years old.
Additionally, the following locations were checked during the Underage Drinking Initiative:
- Kinney Pharmacy, 401 State St, Carthage NY 13619
- Johnson’s Gas Station, 16 Bridge St, Carthage, NY 13619
- Twin Village Liquors, 93 Bridge St, Carthage, NY 13619
- Walgreen’s, 1 N. Broad St, Carthage, NY 13619
- Stewart’s Shop, 13 N. Broad St, Carthage, NY 13619
- Price Chopper, 60 High St, W. Carthage, NY 13619
- Circle K, 90 Bridge St Carthage 13619
- A-Plus Sunoco Gas Station, 7509 S. State St, Lowville, NY 13667
- Stewart’s Shop, 7491 S. State St, Lowville, NY 13667
- 7- Eleven Gas Station, 7393 Utica Blvd, Lowville, NY 13667
- Top’s Grocery Store, 7301 S. State St, Lowville, NY 13667
- Fastrac Gas Station, 5610 Shady Ave, Lowville, NY 13667
Renggli was issued and appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Carthage Village Court on November 9.
