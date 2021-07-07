Carthage woman dies after being hit by car on Route 11 in LeRay

LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A pedestrian and vehicle crash lead to the death of a North Country resident on Tuesday.

32-year-old Carthage Resident Amy E. Salazar died on Tuesday, July 6, after being hit by a car in the town of LeRay.

According to New York State Police, Salazar had entered the southbound lane on Route 11, where she was struck by a 2013 Dodge pickup truck operated by Robert J. Simmons, 31, from Evans Mills, who was traveling south.

Police confirmed that due to the impact of the crash, Salazar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Simmons was also evaluated by a State Police Drug Recognition Expert at the scene, but showed no signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

This incident remains under investigation by New York State Police.