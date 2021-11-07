Carthage woman dies after roll-over crash in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Carthage woman has died following a roll-over crash in Lewis County on November 6.

According to a press release from New York State Police, officers responded to the one-vehicle roll-over crash on Deer Road in the town of Denmark. State police determined at the scene that a 2016 GMC Terrain operated by 31-year-old Emily S. Ashline from Carthage was traveling eastbound when she lost control on a curve in the roadway.

As a result, the SUV crossed over into the westbound lane, striking a barbed wire fence and several wood fence posts. It then crossed back over into the eastbound lane, down an earth embankment, and came to a stop on its roof in a rocky area on the edge of the Deer River. 

Ashline was pronounced dead at the scene and her 34-year-old female passenger was transported to Lewis County General Hospital. The passenger has been treated and released. State police are continuing to investigate the crash.

