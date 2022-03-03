CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local Veterans of the Vietnam War will be honored this month in Carthage.

The Carthage American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 has confirmed plans to host a Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony this year on March 30, the day after the National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

According to the Legion, this will be held to honor local residents and members who are Vietnam War Veterans, while also observing the 50th anniversary of the War.

The Legion also said that this ceremony will be for all veterans, including those who served in-country, in-theater or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period; November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.

Carthage’s official Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony will take place at the Saint James Catholic Church on West Street in Carthage. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m., following the regular Carthage American Legion Post brunch.

Local Vietnam War Veterans are asked to sign-up at the Legion or by emailing post789@carthageamericanlegion.org or post162@lowvilleamericanlegion.org to be properly honored at the ceremony.

This ceremony will be held in partnership with the Carthage Legion and the Lowville American Legion Post 162.