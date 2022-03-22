CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local running group that focuses on inclusivity is back this spring.

The Healthy Kids Running Series in Carthage is gearing up for its five-week spring season.

The local series hosts two seasons annually, one in the spring, and one in the fall, and has running options for children ages 2 through 17, with running distances ranging from a 50-yard dash to a 2-mile loop.

According to Carthage’s Series Director Kylie Schell, HKRS is a healthy outlet for kids across the North Country this spring.

“It’s an outlet for activity, for family outings and just a healthy environment and positive reinforcements,” Schell expressed. “The second thing it does is it allows the kids to be active, make friends and just be out there on Sundays to have a good time.”

Agreeing with Schell were two of the HKRS runners, James Watson and Eve Schell, both of who have been participating in the Series for several years.

“My favorite thing is that you get to watch the little kids succeed so much,” James shared.

Eve added that her favorite thing is that she “makes new friends and gets to run.”

And the Series continues to break boundaries as it will again host its “Challenger Division,” which invites children with disabilities to participate in the program.

Schell who herself has a son with Autism, again explained how this is a great opportunity for children of all ages and abilities to come together to focus on fitness.

“We have kiddos that have gate trainers or may have Down syndrome and some kids in wheelchairs, and we say ‘run, walk, roll or get pushed to the finish line,” Schell expressed.

The spring season of the Healthy Kids Running Series will begin on Sunday, May 1 and continue for 5 weeks, skipping Mother’s Day, through June 12.

Race kick-off each Sunday will be at 12:30 p.m. at the Carthage Park. Registration can be completed online.