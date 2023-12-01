CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Cary and Janet Brick Riverside Foundation, a Northern New York Community Foundation affiliate, has provided a grant to River Hospital in honor of retiring Clayton Mayor Norma Zimmer.

A $1,500 grant was recently awarded to support the hospital’s Emergency Department, which “continues to enhance the quality of life for the Thousand Islands year-round residents and summer visitors with first-rate care in their own back yard.”

Our Foundation is dedicated to supporting institutions and programs to enhance the quality of life in the Thousand Islands. Because River Hospital continues to share our values, we are pleased to offer this ‘thank you’ grant. River Hospital’s medical professionals excel in treating patients with dignity and compassion, as well as comfort when it is needed the most. Cary and Janet Brick

The Bricks awarded the grant honor of longtime village Mayor Norma Zimmer, who after 16 years in office announced plans to retire from elective service while dedicating her time to helping the village as an active volunteer in the community.

Established in 2017, the Brick Riverside Foundation is a geographic-specific charitable fund that provides support for St. Lawrence River-area programs and institutions to enhance the quality of life in the Thousand Islands region. It is designed to have broad impact in perpetuity.

The Brick Riverside Foundation gift to support the hospital is the latest from a Northern New York Community Foundation-affiliated fund.

The Bricks are active supporters of Clayton and the River community. Mr. Brick served as a fire

commissioner and Mrs. Brick was Clayton Town and Village justice. In 2021, the Brick Riverside Foundation awarded a grant to help the Clayton celebrate its 150th anniversary. The component fund is a great example of a Community Foundation affiliate continuing a more than 94-year record of helping Northern New York strengthen the quality of life for generations to come.