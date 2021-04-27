Catch this: New York freshwater fishing for cool water species opens May 1

NEW YORK (WWTI) — May 1 will mark a “reel” good day for many anglers in New York State as freshwater fishing for coolwater species will officially open.
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, these species include walleye, northern pike, chain pickerel and tiger muskellunge.
Below are locations recommended by the DEC on where to fish for each species in the North Country:
- Tupper Lake
- Black Lake
- Henderson Harbor
- Black River
- Chaumont and Mud Bays
- North Sandy Pond
- Tupper Lake
- Lake George
- Saranac Lake Chain
- Cranberry Lake
- St. Lawrence River
- Lake Ontario embayment’s
- Indian River Chain of Lakes
- Lake George
- Saratoga Lake
- Lake Champlain
- Black River
- Eastern basin of Lake Ontario and the S.t Lawrence River
- Skaneateles Lake
- Oneida Lake
Tiger Muskellunge
- Horseshoe Lake
- Payne Lake
- Hyde Lake
- Mohawk River/Barge Canal
- Onondaga Lake
However, anglers are reminded that fishing for muskellunge will not open until the last Saturday in May.
The full 2021 New York State Freshwater Fishing Guidelines can be read on the DEC website.