Catch this: New York freshwater fishing for cool water species opens May 1

NEW YORK (WWTI) — May 1 will mark a “reel” good day for many anglers in New York State as freshwater fishing for coolwater species will officially open.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, these species include walleye, northern pike, chain pickerel and tiger muskellunge.

Below are locations recommended by the DEC on where to fish for each species in the North Country:

Walleye:

Tupper Lake

Black Lake

Henderson Harbor

Black River

Chaumont and Mud Bays

North Sandy Pond

Northern Pike:

Tupper Lake

Lake George

Saranac Lake Chain

Cranberry Lake

St. Lawrence River

Lake Ontario embayment’s

Indian River Chain of Lakes

Chain Pickerel:

Lake George

Saratoga Lake

Lake Champlain

Black River

Eastern basin of Lake Ontario and the S.t Lawrence River

Skaneateles Lake

Oneida Lake

Tiger Muskellunge

Horseshoe Lake

Payne Lake

Hyde Lake

Mohawk River/Barge Canal

Onondaga Lake

However, anglers are reminded that fishing for muskellunge will not open until the last Saturday in May.

The full 2021 New York State Freshwater Fishing Guidelines can be read on the DEC website.