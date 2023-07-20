(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- Catch up on the latest news from across the North Country
- Fort Drum welcomes new Garrison CommanderFORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum has a new garrison commander. On July 20 at the Fort Drum Commons, Colonel James Zacchino, Jr. relinquished command of the garrison to […]
- ‘Runaway’ shoal marker prompts multi-agency rescue on St. Lawrence RiverOGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — They’re calling it the runaway shoal marker. In early July, a woman was boating on the St. Lawrence River near the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge when she […]
- Bassmaster Open returning to Waddington this weekWADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Bassmaster’s is returning to the North Country this week. The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at the St. Lawrence River will kick off in Waddington on […]
- Fort Drum MEDDAC closing early on July 21FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clinics will be closed on Fort Drum at noon on Friday. Fort Drum Medical Activity confirmed that it will operate on a half-day schedule on […]