With no hospital on base, Fort Drum focuses on community partnerships FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s no secret that each army base around the world is different. But Fort Drum has a one-of-a-kind health system. This was addressed at the […]

Fort Drum, local EMS agencies to train for mass casualty incidents FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is scheduled to lead a full-scale exercise, according to a press release from Public Affairs. On Wednesday, July 26, there will be an […]

CBP app allows St. Lawrence River boaters to cross the border easier HEART ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hidden below the surface of the St. Lawrence River is an international border. The River is shared by the United States and Canada, making it […]