(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- Catch up on the North Country’s latest news
- 2023 North Country fireworks scheduleWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s that time of year. Thursday, June 29 Watertown Fireworks at Thompson Park Sunday, July 2 Gouverneur Fireworks at the Gouverneur Fairgrounds Monday, July 3 Clayton […]
- SU running back LeQuint Allen suspended by Syracuse UniversitySYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse sophomore running back LeQuint Allen has filed a lawsuit against Syracuse University, after he was suspended by the university following an altercation with another student […]
- New York hits all-time low of new HIV infectionsJune is men’s health month and today it is National HIV Testing Day. With New York experiencing historic lows in new infection rates, NEWS10 talked with an area provider on how they are getting the world out and getting folks tested.
- Belleville-Henderson teacher chosen to work on EPA research shipBELLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A once-in-a-lifetime boat ride. Barbara Bibbins teaches 8th grade and Regents science at the Belleville-Henderson Central School District, and although the school year is over, lessons […]