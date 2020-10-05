Catholic Charities in Rochester and Syracuse awarded $550K in funding for immigration services

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Federal funding for immigration legal service providers has been awarded to two catholic charities in New York State.

Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced that $550,000 in federal funding will be awarded through the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. Funding is confirmed to support lawful permanent residents in the naturalization process, prepare for citizenship and foster integration.

The two Senators announced that this funding will be directed to Catholic Charities of Rochester and Catholic Charities of Syracuse. Rochester to receive $250,000 and Syracuse to receive $300,000.

“Immigrants are dreamers and doers, and America is a great nation because we welcome with open arms those who come here to make a better life for themselves and their families. This federal funding means that organizations in Rochester and Syracuse will be able to better prepare these hard-working future Americans for naturalization,” said Senator Schumer.

The United States Citizenship and Integration Grant Program will support 39 organizations, located in 18 states and to service over 25, 000 individuals.

