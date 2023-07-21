HEART ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hidden below the surface of the St. Lawrence River is an international border.

The River is shared by the United States and Canada, making it a common place for boaters to cross the border.

According to Port of Ogdensburg Director Tom Trimboli, this year’s been busy for boat traffic.

“In 2022 we processed about 7,300 vessels and little over 18,000 passengers,” Trimboli said. “Now mind you, that was with COVID restrictions. COVID restrictions have been lifted in May of this year, so we’re on track to double that number already.”

Like any land port of entry, travelers are still required to check in to the country. This includes if they moore with a vessel, anchor or touch land in U.S. waters.

But CBP has streamlined the checking in process. In 2018 it launched its Remote Off-Site Arrival Mobile program, otherwise known as ROAM.

This program allows travelers to start the processing through the federal ROAM app. People can upload their travel documents, boat registration and submit a trip to CBP.

“The trip will come to the boat operations center in Ogdensburg, New York where we’ll process them and basically do a Skype interview with them,” Trimboli explained.

The Skype is a quick process that takes approximately three minutes, according to Trimboli.

ROAM is also available to those who don’t have the app. There are 26 locations in the region where the program is available. These sites have their own iPads where people can complete this required process.

Trimboli further explained that this has made border crossings on the water more convient.

“Downloading ROAM and learning how to use it makes the whole trip more pleasant, efficient and faster for all parties involved,” he said.

More information on the ROAM program can be found on the CBP website.