CBP Officers seize over $2M worth of fake watches at Rochester Airport

Counterfeit watches seized for Intellectual Property Rights violations at the Rochester, N.Y. Port of Entry (photo: CBP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A large quantity of counterfeit designer watches was recently seized in New York State.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Rochester Airport Port of Entry seized designer watches. According to CBP this was after officers inspected a shipment invoiced as “Used Quartz Wristwatches.”

Officers thoroughly examined the merchandise and watches and determined them to be counterfeit. On August 15, the watches were seized for Intellectual Property Right violations. CBP reported that the items had a total Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price value of approximately $2.8 million.

“Our officers continue to do an amazing job targeting shipments and identifying these violations,” Rochester Port Director Ronald Menz said in a press release. “CBP plays a vital role in protecting consumers and businesses from imported fraudulent items.”

This shipment was first identified at the Rochester Airport Port of Entry back in July 2021.