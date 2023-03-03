WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County and the Watertown City School District are addressing claims of moldy food being served to students at an afterschool program.

A staff member of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County addressed the Watertown City School District Board of Education at a meeting on February 28. The staff member claimed that moldy food had been served at an afterschool program in the District.

Several days later, CCE issued a press release regarding the claim and stated that the “statement was not made on behalf of CCE and 4-H. With the severity of the allegations made, CCE immediately started an investigation to determine the validity of this statement.”

“We can confirm that the statement made to the Board of Education on February 28th was

unfounded and a mischaracterization of the food served,” CCE added.

However, according to CCE, an investigation revealed that there was one incident on February 27 where provided sandwiches had mold growth. CCE said that the issue was immediately reported to the Watertown City School District Food Department.

The cause of the mold was determined to be built-up moisture within the packaging and the department changed its procedure accordingly, CCE said.

CCE also released the following statement regarding additional instances of spoiled or moldy food: