CDC encouraging mask wearing for Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As COVID cases continue to rise in the state, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging mask wearing for many counties in the North Country.

This is applicable to counties listed in areas of “substantial” or “high” COVID transmission. This includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

The CDC recommends that in areas with substantial or high transmission rates, individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public indoor settings. Unvaccinated individuals are urged to wear a mask in public indoor settings regardless of transmission levels. Fully vaccination persons are recommended to continue to wear a mask if they, or someone in their household is immunocompromised or is unvaccinated.

According to the CDC, for an area to have “substantial transmission,” there must be at least 50 to 100 COVID cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8% and 10%. Counties now listed for having “substantial” transmission include:

Broome, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Erie, Fulton, Greene, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Orleans, Oswego, Otsego, Putnam, Schoharie, Seneca, St. Lawrence, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Washington and Wayne.

Additionally, for an area to have high transmission, an area must have over 100 cases per 100,000 peopl, or a positivity rate of 10% or higher. The CDC has listed the following counties with having “high” transmission:

Albany, Bronx, Dutchess, Hamilton, Herkimer, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Queens, Rensselaer, Richmond, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Sullivan, Suffolk, Warren and Westchester

A full list of transmission risks for all New York State counties can be found on the CDC website.