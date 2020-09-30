CDC, EPA release framework for preventing and controlling tick and mosquito-borne diseases

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWTI) — The United States Center for Disease Control has released framework regarding vector-borne diseases in humans.

The CDC framework, “A National Public Health Framework for the Prevention and Control of Vector-Borne Diseases in Humans,” addresses the growing threat of ticks and mosquitoes. The framework discusses diseases such as dengue virus, eastern equine encephalitis virus, malaria, zika virus and lyme disease.

The CDC worked alongside five federal departments and the Environmental Protection Agency to develop the 16-page framework. With goals of better understanding these diseases, developing tools and guidance for protection, developing effective drugs and treatments and providing more information to the public.

According to the CDC, this framework is important because “everyone in the United States is

at risk from endemic and emerging diseases transmitted by ticks, mosquitoes, fleas, and other blood-feeding vector.

The framework also lists a goal of working alongside the federal government to develop further strategies.

New York District 21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik commented on the CDC framework following her cosponsoring of the TICK Act.

“There are an estimated 300,000 new cases of Lyme Disease in the United States each year, and it is an illness that, unfortunately, many North Country residents live with,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Throughout my time in Congress, I have met with many constituents and families who are affected by Lyme Disease. I am continually supportive of programs and initiatives, much like this new framework at the CDC, that provide resources and support public health as we address vector-borne disease, like Lyme.

The full CDC framework can be read below:

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.