CDC warns: ‘If you can’t tell where your onions are from, don’t eat them,’ following Salmonella outbreak

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Following an outbreak of Salmonella due to a nationwide onion recall, the Center for Disease Control issues guidelines.

On August 1, 2020, Thomson International, Inc., voluntarily recalled red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions. In the following week, other companies includingThomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion, issued similar recalls.

The CDC warns all “if you can’t tell where your onions are from, don’t eat them.” The center advises all to throw onions away if they originate from any of these companies.

Nationwide, there have been 640 reported cases of Salmonella Newport has been reported in 43 states, with 85 hospitalizations. There are only five cases confirmed in New York State.

Recent tracing investigations are linking red onions to the likely cause of the outbreak.

The CDC encourages all to adhere by the following steps if symptoms of Salmonella Newport appear:

Talk to your healthcare provider

Write down what you ate in the week before you started to get sick

Report your illness to your local health department

Assist public health investigators by answering their questions when they contact you

For more information on the ongoing investigation visit the CDC website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.