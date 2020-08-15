Celebrate ‘Back to School Prep Day’ with free school supply event at South Jefferson Central School District

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — South Jefferson Central School is providing free clothing and school supplies for South Jefferson District area families today, August 15.

With back to school sales in full swing and the fall school year on its way, back to school prep looks a little different this year. The Spartan Closet is providing gently used clothing, new socks and underwear, school supplies, and winter clothing.

Shoppers must wear a mask before entering the building and proper social distancings will be required throughout shopping, and hand sanitizing will be required before entering.

A greeter at the entrance will ask for the shopper’s name, address, and phone number to record for any necessary contacts. Only one person per household will be admitted.

Capacity limits for the building will be in place and followed for shoppers entering and exiting the building.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Six Town Meeting House in Adams.

