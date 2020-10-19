Celebrate Halloween at the Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although Halloween events have been cancelled, the spooky fun will continue.
Following the cancellation of the Salmon Run Malls “Malloween Trick or Treat,” the mall is adapting to celebrate the October holiday. The Salmon Run Mall stated that they are continuing to follow social distancing rules and regulations, but will continue forward with Halloween fun.
The Salmon Run Mall has released a full listing of stores participating in the celebrations on Saturday October 31, 2020 with activities, discounts and trick-or-treat opportunities.
According to the mall, a free drive-thru trick or treat event at the Detail Shop from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m as well as a costume contest at Auntie Anne’s throughout the day.
Additionally the following stores will supply goodies for customers ad families during mall hours:
- Around the World
- Charlotte Russe
- Claire’s
- FYE
- Harris Jewelry
- JuJu 66 Smoothies
- Kay Jewelers
- The Children’s Place
- North Country Curiosities
- Sarah’s Hair Salon
Other stores such as Famous Footwear, Maurices and Piercing Pagoda will provide discounts to customers dressed in costume.
The Salmon Run Mall stated that all customers will be required to follow the Healthy Shopper Guidelines all times during their visit.
